Hugh Jackman Is Writing A ‘Memoir Full Of ‘Big Bombshells’

Last month, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced that they were ending their marriage after 27 years. “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they said in a statement. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Now that Jackman has joined Taylor Swift’s posse of recent divorcees, he’s in the “early stages” of writing a memoir full of “big bombshells.” A source told US Magazine that the actor decided now is the time to share his life story “because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce, and this book is the first step.” The insider added, “The content will be Hugh speaking about his life. He’ll be opening up about his life like never before. It’s been very healing for him.”

Jackman will obviously spent a lot of pages on playing Wolverine, but there had better be at least one chapter, although ideally seven, on Movie 43. Why did he agree to have balls on his neck? The people (me) need to know.

(Via US Magazine)