You can have your Spider-Men and origin stories of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on. The only Disney movie I’m excited for is Deep Water. The erotic thriller (off to a good start) is directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal, Unfaithful) and stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a couple “stuck in a loveless marriage that drives them to take pleasure in deadly mind games. But what begins as a way to spark life into their marriage quickly derails as people around them begin dying.”

If it wasn’t for Deep Water, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas never would have started dating — and subsequently broken up, leading to the instantly iconic photos of a cardboard cutout of the No Time to Die star being left in the trash outside Affleck’s home. Even if the movie sucks, however unlikely that is, the press tour would be amazing.

Unfortunately, we may never get one. The Wrap reports:

Deep Water, a thriller from 20th Century Studios starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, has been removed from the theatrical release calendar. The film was originally set to be released January 14, 2022, but it was removed from the schedule released on Thursday. It’s unclear if the film will be rescheduled at a later date.

I’m not saying Disney prioritizing yet another live-action remake over the Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas erotic thriller is everything that’s wrong with movies these days, but I’m also not NOT saying it.

(Via The Wrap)