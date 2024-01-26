There’s a good chance you’ve already watched Sydney Sweeney’s episode of Hot Ones. It was viewed over one million times in less than 24 hours. But you probably haven’t seen the behind-the-scenes footage.

“pov: the unedited behind the scenes look at sydney sweeney’s reaction to the wildest sauce on hot ones,” a video on First We Feast’s TikTok account reads. In it, the Euphoria actress tries Da Bomb Beyond Insanity (“Warning: This one made Gordon Ramsey cry on live television!” the product description reads). Sweeney’s initial reaction is that the sauce “tastes good,” which is apparently a first in Hot Ones history. But then, things take a turn.

The Sydney Sweeney who wondered when she’s “supposed to taste the spice” is gone. She’s now in pain and asking asking “why is this happening?”

You can watch the TikTok below.

Elsewhere in the video, Sweeney talks about the disgusting hot tub scene on Euphoria. “They had to get a pump and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body and then they CGI-ed it out [and] up my neck,” she explained. “And there was a horse bit that I had to put in my mouth so during that scene, they’re filling my mouth with throw-up. And then I open my mouth and it just starts shooting out of my mouth.”

It’s probably how she felt after trying Da Bomb.

(Via First We Feast)