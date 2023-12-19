It’s the holidays and this year, as every year for the past several years, has been a weird one. We could all use some nice stories. So here’s one from Sydney Sweeney, who revealed that, after years of success, she was able to get back a key part of her family history after losing it due to hardship.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the actress and Anyone But You star paid a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two bonded over holiday traditions, like bingeing Harry Potter movies with the fam. Speaking of, Sweeney was able to use her success to do something last year to help them out.

“My great-grandma had this beautiful house,” Sweeney told Clarkson. “It was a two bedroom, cute little house that they lived in. My grandma was born in it. My mom was born in it, and then as the kids got older, they built on the property another home.”

Sadly, Sweeney said, “when my great-grandpa passed away and my great-grandma got old, they just couldn’t afford to keep it anymore.”

Luckily Sweeney has been doing pretty well for herself the last handful of years. Things took a turn in 2018 when she nabbed a main role on Netflix’s teen comedy Everything Sucks. Then came The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, Euphoria, the first season of The White Lotus. Heck, she’s even been in a Rolling Stones video. It was time to do her family a solid.

“Last year I called up the owners and was like, I wanna buy my great-grandma’s house back,” Sweeney revealed. “And it’s really cool too. My granny still lives in the house next door, so, I’m neighbors with my granny now.”

Clarkson exclaimed, “You’re like a Hallmark movie.”

In an interview last month with Women’s Health, Sweeney opened up about her wilderness years, when she wasn’t getting any work.