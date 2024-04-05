If you, to quote Space Werner Herzog, would like to see the baby, you’ll have to wait until 2026. Disney announced the release dates for multiple films on Friday, including The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, Tron: Ares, and the live-action remake of Moana.

The Mandalorian & Grogu, which acts as a “fourth season” of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, is scheduled for May 22, 2026. It will be the first theatrically-released Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker. Hopefully this one is slightly better. “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” director Jon Favreau said when the project was announced. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Additionally, Disney will release Pixar’s Toy Story 5 on June 19, 2026, while the live-action Moana was pushed back a year to July 10, 2026. That gives it more space from Moana 2, which comes out this November. Parents, prepare to hear the soundtrack 47,000 times now.

The other two films that were added to Disney’s calendar are The Amateur (April 11, 2025), a thriller with Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan, and the Jared Leto-starring Tron: Ares (October 10, 2025), which the Hollywood Reporter notes “is said to take place mostly in the real world as an AI escapes its digital confines.” It’s a bold strategy away from the thing everyone remembers about Tron and Tron: Legacy — the digital setting — but sure, why not. Maybe they’re saving money to pay for a Daft Punk reunion.

