The madcap trailer features Joker and Harley seemingly making a break from Arkham Aslyum where the two of them are both inmates. This is a significant departure from the comics where Harley was originally a psychiatrist at the facility before being seduced by the Clown Prince of Crime. That departure from the source material has some people convinced that the Joker sequel might take another big swing with their relationship.

With the Joker: Folie à Deux trailer out in the wild, and fans already going nuts for Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn , the theories are already spinning over what might unfold in the highly-anticipated sequel from director Todd Phillips.

Do Joker And Harley Quinn Get Married In Joker: Folie À Deux?

The Joker: Folie à Deux trailer is filled with several musical vignettes where Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck/Joker is occasionally wearing a suit similar to his appearance in the first film. Harley and Joker are often seen romantically dancing together in different locations, and this could be to celebrate their wedded bliss. (One brief shot in particular involves what looks like a chapel and Harley wearing a veil.) Plot details are being kept closely under wraps, so there’s no way to know for certain. The characters never wed in the comics, but like the first film, Joker: Folie à Deux, is putting its own spin on the iconic Batman villain.

There’s also the matter of whether any of their activities outside of Arkham are actually happening, or if Joker and Harley are having a shared delusion of escaping the facility. For all we know, the events of the film are all inside Arthur or Harley’s head.

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters on October 4.