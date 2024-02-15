The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer slammed into the Super Bowl earlier this week, but fans are still poring over every tiny little detail looking for clues and Easter eggs of what to expect. As the only Marvel movie of 2024, a lot is riding on the third Deadpool film, which will not only bring the Merc with the Mouth into the MCU, but also Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

However, based on the trailer, the film’s leads won’t be the only characters from the Fox films to make the jump, and fans are convinced there’s a significant big baddie who’s along for the ride: Doctor Doom.

The speculation kicked into overdrive thanks to a quick shot of the figure below:

Marvel fans are convinced that the masked figure is Doctor Doom, who has yet to appear in the MCU. The character has appeared in the original Fantastic Four films for Fox as well as the ill-fated reboot 2015 reboot. Thanks to the Disney-Fox merger, Doom is now in play, and there have already been reports that he could be tapped to be the next Thanos-level threat after Jonathan Major was fired from his role of Kang the Conqueror.

Is the masked character in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer actually Doom? We honestly don’t know. He appears to be riding on some sort of heavily modified tank, and Doom is a brilliant inventor. However, the shot also screams random henchmen, so it could go either way. That said, it would be extremely hilarious if Doom makes his MCU debut in the Deadpool movie of all places.

Of course, Doom isn’t the only wild fan theory kicking about from the new Deadpool trailer. Marvel fans are becoming increasingly convinced that two different Wolverines were shown. Before we see the shadowy claws-out reveal in the end, there’s a tuxedo-wearing version of Logan shown earlier in the trailer. Obviously, this is an homage to Wolverine’s well-known alter-ego in the comics, Patch, but fans are starting to speculate that the actor shown isn’t Hugh Jackman. Instead, it’s Daniel Radcliffe, who’s long been rumored as the potential new Wolverine for the MCU.

Radcliffe has denied that he’s taking over the role, but Marvel fans have heard denials before, so that didn’t stop them from going crazy on social media. You can see some of the reactions below: