Following the reveal of a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster back in February, Marvel fans were thoroughly convinced that Deadpool was tucked away in the broken pieces of glass surrounding the promotional image. That theory only intensified when Ryan Reynolds denied that he was appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel barely two months after Andrew Garfield appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home after swearing he wasn’t in it. It had all the telltale signs of a classic Marvel fake out.

Except, this time, Reynolds was actually telling the truth.

Much like the Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man theories bouncing around the internet, Deadpool did not appear in Multiverse of Madness. However, unlike the Cruise cameo, which the filmmaking team did try to make happen, Deadpool was nixed early on in the creative process, according to screenwriter Michael Waldron.

“Yeah, we talked about it,” Waldron told Comic Book. “I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would’ve been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn’t feel like… It just didn’t feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it.”

While Deadpool and Tom Cruise doing his best Tony Stark impression stayed on the bench for Multiverse of Madness, the film did manage to deliver some surprising cameos. We won’t spoil them for you here, but if you want to read all about them, Uproxx Senior Pop Culture Editor Josh Kurp has you covered.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters.

(Via Comic Book)