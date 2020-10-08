Ever since the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans have heavily speculated that Peter Parker would receive a new mentor as he grows into more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The name that came up the most was Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and now, comes word that Cumberbatch is reportedly joining Spider-Man 3 to guide the young hero. Via Hollywood Reporter:

The move puts Cumberbatch in the mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and by Samuel L. Jackson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the latter reprising Nick Fury. The role gives Holland a chance to play opposite seasoned actors, gives Peter Parker a father figure and gives the movies extra star power while also tying them to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The announcement lines up with the production of both films, which would seem to suggest the plan to share Doctor Strange (and possibly even Spidey) has been in the works for a while. Spider-Man 3 is reportedly filming in mid-October. Meanwhile, Cumberbatch recently revealed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start filming in November.

Cumberbatch’s casting also strengthens fan theories that Jamie Foxx’s return as Electro in Spider-Man 3 will be related to the Multiverse wreaking havoc on the MCU. As you can plainly see in the title, the Multiverse will play a central role in the Doctor Strange sequel, and Marvel fans may get a glimpse into the world of alternate realities when WandaVision arrives on Disney+. That series focuses on Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and will reportedly lay the groundwork for the next Doctor Strange film, in which Olsen is also starring.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)