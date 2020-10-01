The Spider-Man may be different from the last time Jamie Foxx played him, but apparently Electro will be the same in the latest Spider-Man movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx is in talks to reprise his role as the villain from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

It’s a weird twist to the already-confusing Spider-Man cannon, but the news would mean that Foxx brings back his role opposite a different Spidey, this time the extremely affable Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jamie Foxx, who played classic Spidey villain Electro in the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is in final talks to reprise the role for the latest Spider-Man installment, starring Tom Holland and being made by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

The whole Spider-Man universe from the last few decades is confusing, largely thanks to Sony and Marvel infighting. But Spider-Man’s staying in the MCU was good news for fans. And apparently Marvel isn’t afraid to meld some characters and actors from the Sony movies into the Spiderverse they now control.

Story details are being kept under the mask, but having Foxx return is a stunner as it shows a further melding of the previous Spider-Man movies into the current Holland series, which is the first one that has Marvel running point on production.

As THR pointed out, the 2014 film where Foxx played Electro ultimately led to Sony signing a deal with Marvel that put Spider-Man in the MCU. So it’s certainly interesting that a villain from that film could reappear with the same actor playing the role with a different Spider-Man. Weirder things have happened, and the multi-verse is vast here but it’s a neat wrinkle to the latest Spidey movie for sure.