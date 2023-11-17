Popular superhero movies and big-budget franchises have made mid-credits and even post-credits scenes seem so integral to the plot, that it seems strange when movies don’t have them. Those scenes can even introduce a new character or set up a sequel, but why can’t movies just stand on their own sometimes? Not everything needs to be brought back to life with a sequel.

So, many fans were hoping that there would be a post-credits scene in The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes that would set up another installment, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes does not have a post-credits scene, just like the rest of the installments in the Hunger Games franchise. The Hunger Games movies never went the post-credit clip route, though some deleted scenes were later added to the DVD release. Other than that, what you see is what you get.

Does that mean there won’t be a sequel? No, but the filmmakers seem to be keeping an open mind. Director Francis Lawrence told People, “If Suzanne [Collins] has another thematic idea that she feels fits into the world of Panem — whether that’s with new people [or] familiar characters [like] Finnick, Haymitch, whoever — I’d be really interested in looking at it and being a part of it.”

The good news? If you really want to dive even deeper into the world, you can check out The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes from your local library! Or in theaters now.