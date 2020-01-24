Getty Image
Donald Trump Revealed A Space Force Logo That Boldly Goes Where Star Trek Already Has

Donald Trump is currently on trial in the senate as the governing body is debating whether to remove him from office after he was impeached by the House of Representatives. Which is a perfect time for a Friday news dump that got him a lot of reaction online.

Space Force is apparently happening, as a new branch of the military that will do… something in space. Defend US interests there? The camo-clad uniforms for the military unit drew a lot of reactions from people wondering what foliage the people in those uniforms will hide behind, and now Trump’s reveal of the branch’s logo resulted in even more jokes.

It’s unclear of those “Great Military Leaders” are in Starfleet, because basically everyone agreed that it looked exactly like the logo from Star Trek.

It’s sometimes difficult to tell if things are real when it comes to Trump, as he often retweets edited images people make on Reddit, among other things. But this is also the official Twitter account of the president of the United States, so some sense of authority has to come with this news. Which means the real logo for Space Force will actually look like the fictional logo from a TV show.

The amount of people who gained thousands of retweets and favorites on Twitter by pointing out the obvious connections were actually pretty amazing. But there were also some additional jokes for Trekkies.

It’s entire unclear if this is grounds for trademark infringement or something similar, but the resemblance is uncanny.

At least one person didn’t hate the design, claiming that it’s actually based on another logo already in existence.

And according to ABC News, a Space Force spokesperson said there’s significance in the design.

“The delta symbol, the central design element in the seal, was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organization emblems dating back to 1961,” he said in a statement. “Since then, the delta symbol has been a prominent feature in military space community emblems.”

Which means that today we mostly learned Space Force has a spokesperson, really.

