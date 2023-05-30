Social media works in unpredictable ways. When the Netflix miniseries Maid, starring Margaret Qualley, debuted in fall of 2021, it turned heads then mostly left the cultural conversation. About a year and a half later, it’s randomly back on the charts. Why? Because of TikTok.

As per Deadline, for the week of May 22 through May 28, Maid nabbed the eighth spot among English-language series on the streamer. It’s all thanks to Maid suddenly and unexpectedly trending on the social media video app, which evidently caused enough users to go check out the show in full.

So congrats to the Margaret Qualley show, in which she plays a young mother who escaped an abusive relationship by getting work as a house cleaner (and which also features her real mom, Andie MacDowell, as her screen mom).

And congrats to FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first foray into regular TV work, which nabbed the top spot with some 88.94 million hours viewed. That’s a lot of dads clicking on a show in which the former California governor and Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro plays a father and daughter who discover they’re each a secret CIA operative, leading to action-comedy hijinks.

In other Netflix news, the top spot on the film side of the streamer once again went to Jennifer Lopez and The Mother, her new action film in which she plays a deadly assassin trying to save her daughter. It’s the third week in a row that Lopez has dominated the charts.

(Via Deadline)