‘Dune: Part Two’ Has A Brand New And (Slightly) Earlier Release Date

There’s still a lot of good-sounding movies that haven’t come out this year: Poor Things, Godzilla Minus One, The Iron Claw, etc. But it’s not too early to look forward to 2024 — specifically March 1, 2024. That’s the new release date for Dune: Part Two, according to the Hollywood Reporter; it had previously been scheduled for March 15th.

Start practicing your Sardaukar chants now.

“It’s important — it’s not a sequel, it’s a second part. There’s a difference,” director Denis Villeneuve told Vanity Fair earlier this year. “I wanted the movie to really open just where we left the characters. There’s no time jump. I wanted dramatic continuity with part one.”

The filmmaker also discussed Timothée Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides, riding a sandworm, which is one of many reasons why Dune rules. “It’s a matter of life and death because, if you fuck it up, you’re going to kill yourself,” Villeneuve said. “It’s a rite of passage. It’s the way you become an adult in the Fremen world. That is a very important part of their culture and they respect the worms as half-gods, so they have a religious relationship with the worm.”

If you’re not excited for Dune: Part Two after reading “they have a religious relationship with the worm,” look, I don’t know what to tell you.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)