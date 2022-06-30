The best thing about writing about pop culture for a living, which I’m lucky enough to do, is getting early access to TV shows and movies, otherwise known as screeners. The worst thing about writing about pop culture for a living is the deep regret that you’ve wasted your life — and having to watch said TV shows and movies with a distracting watermark. You haven’t truly experienced Better Call Saul until you’ve watched it with your email address slapped across the screen to prevent privacy.

Elizabeth Olsen can relate.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress still hasn’t seen the year’s second highest-grossing movie, as she explained on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show. “I’m not one of those [actors who doesn’t watch her own movies],” Olsen said. “I’m one of those people who likes to study something so I can figure out how to make it better. But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it. And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.” She added, “My name was on it and the exact time and date. It’s just distracting.”

We’re not so different, you (the acclaimed star of multiple billion-dollar grossing movies) and I (a blogger). You can watch The Tonight Show interview above.