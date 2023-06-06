In his memoir, Pageboy, Elliot Page discussed his transition, the actor who threatened to have sex with him “to make you realize you aren’t gay,” and his secret romance with Kate Mara. The Umbrella Academy star also revealed that he was hooking up with co-star Olivia Thirlby “all the time” while making Juno.

“I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby,” Page wrote, according to Page Six. “Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in.” One day while they were in Thirlby’s hotel room, she told Page, “I’m really attracted to you.” From there, “we started sucking face,” Page detailed. “It was on. I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful. It was one of the first times someone would make me cum, the first time I would open up.”

The couple began having sex “all the time” and everywhere. “Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant… We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am.”

Page and Thirlby have another connection, beyond what happened on the Juno set: he was in Inception, while she appears in Christopher Nolan’s next movie, Oppenheimer.

