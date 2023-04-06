Are Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles dating? Maybe, maybe not. But if they are, do you think she teases him that she was in a David Fincher movie, and he was in (gulp) Don’t Worry Darling? OK, fine, Styles was also in Dunkirk, but even that very good movie from a very good director is no Gone Girl, a masterpiece. Ratajkowski’s filmography has been spotty since then (including the Entourage movie and I Feel Pretty), and now she’s basically done with acting. She explained why in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?’” Ratajkowski said. She was tired of making herself “digestible to powerful men in Hollywood,” so she fired her team — including her acting agent — sometime in 2020. “I didn’t trust them,” she explained. “I was like, I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.”

The last movie Ratajkowski auditioned for: Best Picture nominee Triangle of Sadness. The role went to the late Charlbi Dean, who was egregiously snubbed from the “In Memoriam” segment at the Oscars.

