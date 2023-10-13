Like most things in the Marvel Universe, we don’t really know what these guys are planning until the movie hits theaters. Though with Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds seems to take an “I don’t care” approach to the MCU rules and for that, we thank him, because Hugh Jackman probably wouldn’t have been on board to return if Reynolds wasn’t so persistent/annoying.

So what we do know about Deadpool 3 is that there will be a new addition to the cast, played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin. “I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch,” Corrin told Empire earlier this year. “So I met him being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about.’”

Corrin will be portraying a villain, something the actor is very excited about. “I feel really excited to play a villain,” Corrin said. “I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch.” So who will they be?

While there is no confirmation of who Corrin will play, certain industry insiders have a theory that Corrin is in fact playing Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of the main X-Men head guy, Charles Xavier. Allegedly, Xavier tried to kill Nova in the womb so that will be a fun little family reunion between the two of them! Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed, but it sure sounds like it could fit in with the narrative and bring back some of the X-Men storylines, which can line up well with the return of Wolverine. It’s like one big happy family!

Deadpool 3 is expected to hit theaters in May.

(Via Looper)