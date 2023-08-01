Earlier this year, Emma Corrin joined the cast of Deadpool 3 as the film’s main villain. The highly anticipated film will officially bring Ryan Reynolds‘ Merc with a Mouth into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also bring back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Well, a version of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine anyway. And if you’re already confused by that, Corrin is right there with you.

In a new interview, the actor opened up about joining the third Deadpool movie after being approached by director Shawn Levy, who loved their stage performance in Virginia Woolf’s Orlando.

“I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch,” Corrin told Empire. “So I met him being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about.'”

Turns out, Corrin’s admission didn’t just apply to Deadpool 3. The actor made it very clear to Levy that they’re basically clueless about the MCU, but they do find the whole “phenomenon” fascinating.

“Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person,” Corrin admits. “I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’ It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f*ck. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

As for why Corrin accepted the part, that’s easy. Who doesn’t want to play the bad guy?

“I feel really excited to play a villain,” Corrin said. “I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch.”

Deadpool 3 will chimichanga its way into theaters on May 3, 2024.

(Via Empire)