Marvel’s Eternals had its massive Los Angeles premiere on Monday night, and with it come the first social media reactions to the once-obscure comic book series that’s prime to blow the MCU wide open. Based on characters created by legendary artist Jack Kirby, the Eternals are a group of immortal cosmic beings tasked with protecting the Earth and giving humanity small nudges in its evolutions. (They’re also spectacularly beautiful, thanks to the cast featuring Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Kit Harrington, among others.) However, the fragile life on Earth is in constant danger from creatures as Deviants, and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame has forced the reclusive heroes out of hiding as an even greater threat approaches.

Like all Marvel movies, the Eternals plot is being kept closely under wraps, but here are the first batch of spoiler-free reactions, and there seems to be a lot of love for director Chloe Zhao‘s work at bringing the epic story to life.

“#Eternals is the most beautiful & ambitious film Marvel has ever made,” writes Matt Ramos. “The cinematography & visuals were stunning. The cast was brilliant. I really want to see more of these heroes. It felt like at any moment any character could die. The ending was insane & had me screaming!”

“I fell in love with #Eternals tonight,” Nerdist‘s Hector Navarro tweeted. “It’s a beautiful translation of the original Jack Kirby comic concepts and it lets us sit with characters and their emotions maybe more than any other MCU film. It’s truly epic. It’s really gorgeous. Its trailers haven’t done it justice.”

Even comedian Patton Oswalt got in the act after attending the premiere. “This one was next level. Never saw brisk storytelling AND epic scope paired up like that. Did NOT go where I thought it would go. Chloé Zhao rules.”

#Eternals was my most anticipated MCU for good reason: Chloé Zhao absolutely delivered an epic movie that really is anchored by powerful performances from the whole cast. Standout characters for me are Sersi, Makkari, & Sprite. Wow… what a movie! — Dial M for Murderith🔪 (@MeredithLoftus) October 19, 2021

Marvel’s Eternals opens in theaters on November 5.