Marvel
Movies

The First Reactions To ‘Eternals’ Are In, And Critics Are Blown Away By The Film’s ‘Epic Scope’

by: Twitter

Marvel’s Eternals had its massive Los Angeles premiere on Monday night, and with it come the first social media reactions to the once-obscure comic book series that’s prime to blow the MCU wide open. Based on characters created by legendary artist Jack Kirby, the Eternals are a group of immortal cosmic beings tasked with protecting the Earth and giving humanity small nudges in its evolutions. (They’re also spectacularly beautiful, thanks to the cast featuring Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Kit Harrington, among others.) However, the fragile life on Earth is in constant danger from creatures as Deviants, and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame has forced the reclusive heroes out of hiding as an even greater threat approaches.

Like all Marvel movies, the Eternals plot is being kept closely under wraps, but here are the first batch of spoiler-free reactions, and there seems to be a lot of love for director Chloe Zhao‘s work at bringing the epic story to life.

“#Eternals is the most beautiful & ambitious film Marvel has ever made,” writes Matt Ramos. “The cinematography & visuals were stunning. The cast was brilliant. I really want to see more of these heroes. It felt like at any moment any character could die. The ending was insane & had me screaming!”

“I fell in love with #Eternals tonight,” Nerdist‘s Hector Navarro tweeted. “It’s a beautiful translation of the original Jack Kirby comic concepts and it lets us sit with characters and their emotions maybe more than any other MCU film. It’s truly epic. It’s really gorgeous. Its trailers haven’t done it justice.”

Even comedian Patton Oswalt got in the act after attending the premiere. “This one was next level. Never saw brisk storytelling AND epic scope paired up like that. Did NOT go where I thought it would go. Chloé Zhao rules.”

You can see more reactions to Eternals below:

Marvel’s Eternals opens in theaters on November 5.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×