Just when you thought that Sylvester Stallone would ditch his action star persona and settle down to a quiet life in Oklahoma, he proved us wrong. The veteran actor is heading back into theaters in the fourth installment in the Expendables franchise, which is going by EXPEND4BLES, just so you’re clear on the terminology here.

The movie brings back a select few players from 2014’s The Expendables 3 while adding in some fun newbies for good measure. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Cast

It wouldn’t be an Expendables movie without Mr. Stallone, who is returning as Barney Ross, the group’s leader who takes on various dangerous assignments from the government higher-ups. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are also set to reprise their roles.

The film will also bring out some new (but familiar) faces. Rapper 50 Cent will play Easy Day, a new member of the team, while Megan Fox will also join the gang as Gina, a CIA agent. Andy Garcia, Levy Tran, Iko Uwais, Tony Jaa, and Sheila Shah also star.

Plot

The latest installment follows the team as they track down a former soldier turned arms dealer. While not much about the plot has been revealed, Stallone has confirmed that this is his last ride as an Expendable, you never know what will happen, or if he will even survive the ordeal. Here is the official plot synopsis: