50 Cent is busy with his The Final Lap Tour, but he’s even busier on Instagram. Earlier this week, 50 posted a backstage video where he playfully demands that people start throwing bras at him on stage, as they do at Drake. He also believes he deserves the same respect as Sylvester Stallone, his Expend4bles co-star.

“[Eyeballs emoji] WTF did we run out of money?” 50 Cent jokingly captioned his Instagram post of his Expend4bles promotional poster. “Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body. I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH.”

The fourth installment of The Expendables film franchise will hit theaters on September 22 — the same day that 50’s The Final Lap Tour will stage the finale of the North American leg in Toronto.

On Thursday night, August 24, The Final Lap Tour will hit the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Ahead of the show, 50 Cent showed love to Houston with three (and counting, probably) Instagram posts.

The first shows a custom World Series ring given to 50 by the Houston Astros. “Bro why the ASTROS gave me a official world championship ring today. I didn’t know what to say, I was bugging out what’s cooler then [sic] that [shrug emoji] H town love,” 50 wrote in the carousel’s caption.

Another Instagram carousel shows 50 wearing a custom baseball glove and Astros jersey signed by manager Dusty Baker and several players.

See 50 Cent in the official Expend4bles trailer above, and check out his Houston-centric posts below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwUV0mduFZD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==