The Fast & Furious franchise had humble beginnings. We’re talking stolen DVD players, street races against Ja Rule, that kind of stuff. Now, eight films (and one spin-off, and one theme park ride, and one animated series) later, Dominic Toretto & Co. are a bunch of impossible-to-kill superheroes who drive cars between skyscrapers and battle submarines and The Rock flexs so hard that his cast explodes. It’s great. A new Fast and Furious movie is a global event, and Universal Pictures is going all out for F9.

The trailer for Fast 9 will drop this Friday, January 31, during a concert in Miami, where the Super Bowl is being held. (If there’s any justice in this world, Han will replace Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the halftime show entertainer. He could, I dunno, do donuts on the field?) There will be performances from Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris, and special appearances from Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, and director Justin Lin, and that night, NBC is airing the hour-long special, “The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest.” But before all that, Diesel shared the first look at F9 on his widely entertaining Facebook.

Watch it below.

Protect Brian at ALL costs. Furious 9 comes out on May 22, 2020.