When it comes to Tom Hardy, all anyone can talk about at the moment is his upcoming anti-superhero film Venom, which Sony is hoping will kick-start its own cinematic universe. The British actor’s villainous character, which he revealed was composed of a myriad of unique persons, has also become something of an aphrodisiac on some corners of the internet. (I’m not kidding.) As for his collaboration with director Josh Trank’s Al Capone biopic Fonzo, however, the official “first look” image shared by the Fantastic Four helmer online probably won’t earn a similar reaction.

In the tweet Trank shared late Wednesday, Hardy appears in full pasty makeup as the famous Chicago gangster, complete with a cigar hanging out of his mouth:

According to a plot description released back in October 2016, “After nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots [Capone’s] mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.” In other words, Trank’s Fonzo sounds a bit like Bronson, the 2008 Nicolas Winding Refn film in which Hardy plays Michael Peterson, a prisoner who spends decades in solitary confinement and is transformed over time into the uber-violent Charles Bronson.

(Via Josh Trank on Twitter)