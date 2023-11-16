Will There Be A ‘Frozen 4?’

Even though Frozen 3 is still new on the brain, it’s never too early to look even further into the future. It’s kind of like going into the unknown, right? While there is still little information about the threequel, it seems like the big boss at Disney is sure that a fourth film will be in the works soon.

While speaking on Good Morning America, Bob Iger told the hosts, “Well, I’ll give you a little surprise there, Michael. Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too.” Iger is promoting the new “World of Frozen” land at Hong Kong Disney.

Iger added, “But I don’t have much to say about those films right now,” Iger continued. “But Jenn Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen II, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories,” he confirmed.

While we likely have a while until the fourth film, Frozen 3 is becoming more real every day. Last month, Lee had expressed interest in more Frozen movies as long as the fans are on board. “Our philosophy is this, and it won’t change: If there is more story to tell, the filmmakers have to drive it.” Lee explained. From where Iger is standing, there seems to be more story to tell.

(Via GMA)