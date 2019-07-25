Will Smith Must Assassinate Himself In Ang Lee’s ‘Gemini Man’ Trailer

In Gemini Man, a young Will Smith tries to kill older Will Smith. What more do you need from your entertainment? Well, the sci-fi film is directed by Oscar winner Ang Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Brokeback Mountain, Life of Pi) and, again, it’s about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-era Will Smith attempting to assassinate Aladdin star Will Smith. I cannot stress this enough. “I would like to make it clear that we’re not de-aging. Rather we created a new character, a youthful Will Smith,” Lee said about Gemini Man, adding, “The biggest problem is Will is a much better actor today than he was 30 years ago.” Someone clearly hasn’t seen the “how come he don’t want me” episode of Fresh Prince.

As for the advice Lee gave Smith, “He’s like, I need you to act less good,” the Suicide Squad star said. “He would show me some of my old performances of things and would say, ‘Look at this… That’s not good. I need you to do that.’”

Also, this happens:

Good morning. Here is Will Smith kicking someone in the face with a motorcycle in GEMINI MAN. Have a great day everyone. pic.twitter.com/DkRl9LfiIi — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) July 25, 2019

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

Gemini Man, which also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, and Clive Owen, opens on October 11.