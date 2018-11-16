When you think of beloved film franchises and cinematic universes, what comes to mind? DC and Marvel comics, Star Wars, or the Harry Potter movies, perhaps? Well, if General Mills has its way, someday the iconic “Monster Cereals” characters may very well be right up there with those greats.

Yes, General Mills wants to put Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry in the movies! And they’re going about it in a rather unconventional way. On a newly-launched website called WorkWithTheMonsters.com, General Mills is soliciting pitches from filmmakers, actors, agents, writers, and producers to help get their cereal monsters on the big screen — and it seems pretty legit.

We want to work with you to bring great stories to life. From mythical fables to magical journeys. Fairy tales to folk tales. Cliffhangers to nail-biters. Heroic sagas to cosmic battles. Binge-worthy dramas to historical epics. Blockbusters to indies. Serials to sequels. Together, let’s captivate the hearts and minds of teens and adults. This isn’t a contest. This isn’t a pitch for free ideas. We humbly submit this brief to you, Hollywood.

It seems odd that nobody at one of the largest consumer food manufacturers in the country possesses the kind of clout to get in touch with actual Hollywood execs … but regardless, they’re willing to put down cash money for any winning pitches.

In addition to the website, General Mills is also hoping to attract the attention of Hollywood with a well-placed billboard right on Sunset Boulevard, and — uh, it’s already getting kinda weird.

This is irresponsible. Dozens of crashed cars are currently piling up on Sunset Blvd, as horny cereal fans like me get distracted from the road pic.twitter.com/x0RKDMmiwh — Joe Kwaczala (@joekjoek) November 13, 2018

Who knows, though. Maybe this thing will pan out and turn into a huge hit. I mean, just think of the possibilities! You think Infinity War was the most ambitious crossover even in history? Just wait until the Trix Rabbit and the Lucky Charms leprechaun team up to stop Count Chocula from covering the sun in chocolate and sending the world into eternal, delicious chocolatey darkness.

Hey, it’s no weirder than Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

