General Mills Wants A Cinematic Universe Starring Count Chocula, Franken Berry, And Boo Berry

News & Culture Writer
11.16.18

When you think of beloved film franchises and cinematic universes, what comes to mind? DC and Marvel comics, Star Wars, or the Harry Potter movies, perhaps? Well, if General Mills has its way, someday the iconic “Monster Cereals” characters may very well be right up there with those greats.

Yes, General Mills wants to put Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry in the movies! And they’re going about it in a rather unconventional way. On a newly-launched website called WorkWithTheMonsters.com, General Mills is soliciting pitches from filmmakers, actors, agents, writers, and producers to help get their cereal monsters on the big screen — and it seems pretty legit.

We want to work with you to bring great stories to life. From mythical fables to magical journeys. Fairy tales to folk tales. Cliffhangers to nail-biters. Heroic sagas to cosmic battles. Binge-worthy dramas to historical epics. Blockbusters to indies. Serials to sequels.

Together, let’s captivate the hearts and minds of teens and adults.

This isn’t a contest. This isn’t a pitch for free ideas.

We humbly submit this brief to you, Hollywood.

It seems odd that nobody at one of the largest consumer food manufacturers in the country possesses the kind of clout to get in touch with actual Hollywood execs … but regardless, they’re willing to put down cash money for any winning pitches.

In addition to the website, General Mills is also hoping to attract the attention of Hollywood with a well-placed billboard right on Sunset Boulevard, and — uh, it’s already getting kinda weird.

Who knows, though. Maybe this thing will pan out and turn into a huge hit. I mean, just think of the possibilities! You think Infinity War was the most ambitious crossover even in history? Just wait until the Trix Rabbit and the Lucky Charms leprechaun team up to stop Count Chocula from covering the sun in chocolate and sending the world into eternal, delicious chocolatey darkness.

Hey, it’s no weirder than Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

(Via Nerdist)

Around The Web

TAGSboo berryCEREALcount choculafrankenberrygeneral mills

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP