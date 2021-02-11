Gina Carano tweeted herself out of a sweet gig playing Cara Dune on Disney+’s The Mandalorian this week with her latest offensive social media post. There have been a handful of such instances along the way, but her retweeting of a post that compared Republicans to Jews during the Holocaust ended up being enough for Lucasfilm to pull her plug while outlawing her from the Star Wars universe for good. “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm statement to Deadline read. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

In the light of day after Carano’s firing, the Hollywood Reporter has a piece on the fallout and the build-up to Lucasfilm’s position on the former MMA fighter-turned-actress, who’s also been dumped by her talent agency, UTA. The report asserts that Carano’s troublesome social media posts had been on the radar for awhile (at least “two months”), and they’d essentially been waiting for her to mess up enough to justify a firing. In addition, the report claims that Carano’s character had been set to get her own spinoff (which would have been announced during Disney’s Investor Day months ago), but those plans were scrapped while Lucasfilm monitored the situation. Oh boy:

“They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw,” a source with knowledge of Lucasfilm’s thinking tells THR. According to sources, Lucasfilm planned to unveil Carano as the star of her own Disney+ series during a December investor’s day presentation but scrapped those plans following her November tweets. Multiple Mandalorian spinoffs are in the works from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, including Rangers of the New Republic, which could have potentially starred Carano. But after the latest round of social media posts, the decision to cut ties with the actor came swiftly

Disney+ fans previously called for Carano to be fired following her anti-mask tweets last November. She also previously “made light of people including their preferred pronouns on social media by adding ‘beep/bop/boop’ to her Twitter bio,” a move that some viewed as transphobic. As of this writing, Carano has not publicly responded to her firing, but given that there’s a far-right backlash over her dismissal, it might only be a matter of time before she tweets… or appears on a certain conservative news network.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)