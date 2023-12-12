Filmmaking is a dangerous business, but it’s not only action movies that put people’s lives at risk. Apparently even rom-coms can be death-defying. Just ask Glen Powell, whose ascending stardom almost came to an abrupt end while shooting a nude scene for Anyone But You.

The scene in question finds him and his costar Sydney Sweeney on the side of a cliff. After she finds a large spider in his shorts, he has to quickly strip down. “You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that,” Powell told Variety at the film’s New York premiere Monday. Problem is he gripped and ripped a little too fast.

“Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either,” Powell explained. “Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it was all worth it.”

Powell wasn’t the only one who risked life and limb for that scene. Sweeney herself told Variety the spider “actually bit me, and that was a whole thing.” In that case Powell came to her aid.

Hope she also thought it was worth it! Anyone But You follows two people who hate each other who find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia and decide to pose as a happy couple.

The Anyone But You press tour has been a wild one, beginning with rumors of an on-set affair between the two costars that had to be debunked. There was even a bizarre bit in which it appeared Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone were making fun of them, which was apparently just a mix-up. The film hits theaters on December 22.

