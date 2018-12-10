Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Warner Bros. has released the new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The sequel to 2014’s pretty good Godzilla swaps out director Gareth Edwards for Michael Dougherty, who wrote and directed Trick ‘r Treat and Krampus, and most of the original film’s cast with Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, and Kyle Chandler. (He better not pull a Bryan Cranston and bow out of the movie after like 30 minutes.) Godzilla — an absolute unit in his time — is back, though, and he’s brought along some friends: Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. Despite the stacked cast, it’s unlikely you’re going to remember the name of Eleven’s character, and the trailer above refreshingly knows why you’re going to watch a Godzilla movie with the word “monster” in the title: for the monster mayhem.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species — thought to be mere myths — rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in May 2019.