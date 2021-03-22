The first social media reactions to Godzilla Vs. Kong are rolling in, and so far, the critics agree that the film gets the most important thing right: giant monsters punching giant monsters. While there are some quibbles over the “human scenes,” for the most part, the early reactions are practically unanimous in declaring that the fight scenes are why people are going to watch this latest installment in the franchise, and it absolutely delivers in that department.

Brandon Davis from Comic Book writes:

I watched #GodzillaVsKong on a big IMAX screen and it was AWESOME. The movie is a blast. It’s like Fast & Furious but with giant monsters. It’s exactly what I wanted it to be. Giant fights and they’re just SO MUCH FUN to watch. It’s a big, ridiculous, awesome movie.

Germain Lussier from io9 had a more tempered reaction where he enjoyed the film’s bombastic fight scenes, but he couldn’t get past some of the non-punchy scenes:

Godzilla vs. Kong has excellent action and effects. The story is crazy ambitious and at times achieves some unique sci-fi-coolness. I’d watch it again for that stuff but most of the human angles are so overstuffed, illogical and pointless, it constantly took me out of it.

But for the most part, critics were in alignment with Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan, who praised the film for delivering incredible fight scenes that you can actually see, which hasn’t always been the case with this franchise:

I absolutely hated the prior Godzilla movie. So here’s the utmost praise I can give a movie like GODZILLA V. KONG: it is a coherent movie with daytime fights and I could always see what was going on. I truly mean that as a compliment.

Oh, I can tweet about #GodzillavsKong !! I had a total blast with this movie. It gets wonky and weird in all of the places a monster movie like this should. Some of the human characters actually work. But it's the fights, and Hollow Earth, that demand a massive screen. Team Kong! — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 21, 2021

watched #Godzilla fight #Kong for the first time in my living room and while I have a decent set up this movie demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. If you can find a theater you feel safe to visit def see this on a movie screen. — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 21, 2021

Had a great time w/ #GodzillaVsKong which I found way more entertaining than the two previous Monsterverse movies with Godzilla in the title – though Kong feels more central and man did I love him in it. There's one storyline that feels very extraneous but otherwise I was into it — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is "fine." Terrific effects work and an engrossing second act, but it's another "retrofitted and pared-down for the masses" "course correction," w/ most of the worldbuilding absent & little reason for its existence beyond preemptive promises. Your kids will enjoy. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 21, 2021

The human parts are still bafflingly bad, but the parts where one giant monster wallops the other giant monster in the face are incredibly good — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) March 21, 2021

I've seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful — huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies. — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021

Godzilla Vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 31.