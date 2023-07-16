On a list of the best celebrity couples, up around the top would undoubtedly be Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. (alongside folks like Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney.) They’ve been together for 40 years. They clearly adore each other. They’ve even made fun movies together. But there’s one catch: They’ve never gotten married. Why not? Chris Wallace dared ask Hawn that question, and the response he got? Not bad!

“Why should we be? Isn’t that a better question?” Hawn replied when Wallace asked why they never tied the knot.

Hawn then went on to offer a practical reason for never making their union legal: What if they ever broke up?

“When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business,” Hawn explained. “It’s always ugly. Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?'”

Hawn also said she likes technically being independent.

“I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here,” said Hawn. “I mean relationships are hard. They’re not always easy. There’s all kinds of hurdles we go through. There’s things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, we agree on.”

“So I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling,” she concluded.

So good for them! May they just keep on keepin’ on.

(Via Insider)