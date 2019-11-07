Nicolas Cage is a busy guy. According to IMDb, his 2019 features six movies that have been or will be released, including Primal, a film where he plays a big game hunter who is trapped on a Greek shipping freighter with a terrorist and an albino CGI jaguar. Next year, in 2020, he has another half-dozen or so projects set to drop, including Pig, a film where he plays a truffle hunter who must venture into Portland to seek vengeance after his beloved truffle-sniffing pig is kidnapped. You’d book a lot of work, too, if you had all those dinosaur skulls to buy.

But it’s not all albino jaguars and truffle pigs for Nicolas Cage. Nope. The man has range. He can also do “unhinged Louisiana man who menaces strangers during a hurricane,” as you can see in the trailer for his latest upcoming film, Grand Isle.

But I have buried the lede here. I’m sorry. Grand Isle is not just a movie about Nicolas Cage possibly framing a handyman for murder during a hurricane. Grand Isle is a movie about Nicolas Cage possibly framing a handyman for murder during a hurricane that also features Kelsey Grammer as the tough Louisiana homicide detective tasked with investigating the murder. Look, here he is saying “Awwl signs clearly point to you bein’ the murd-ah-rah” in a thick Southern accent.

And here’s the official description of the movie from the press release.

Walter (Nicolas Cage) and his neglected wife (Strickland) lure a young man (Benward) into their Victorian home to escape a hurricane. When the man is charged with murder by Det. Jones (Grammar), he must reveal the couple’s wicked secrets to save himself.

Hmm. That’s a pretty good description. But it’s missing… something. I can’t put my finger on it. Maybe a descriptive phrase or two. Something like “greed, sex, violence, and unspeakable discoveries.” Maybe a “trigger-happy” or two. What do you got for me, Hollywood Reporter?