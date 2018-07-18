Gus Van Sant Reveals Why He Decided To Remake ‘Psycho’ Frame-By-Frame

Universal

It’s hard to believe that Gus Van Sant’s Pscyho remake turns 20 years old this year, almost as hard as it is to believe that Gus Van Sant decided to use the clout that he’d earned after his Oscar nomination for Good Will Hunting to remake Psycho frame-by-frame. The movie, upon its release, was largely derided by critics (it sits at 37 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and was a box-office bomb, earning $21 million in the United States on a whopping $60 million budget. I remember when it was released that a lot of moviegoers treated it as a joke. Why would anyone choose to remake a classic film (in color) without even trying to put their own twist on it? What was the point of remaking a classic film shot-by-shot?

As it turns out, the Psycho remake actually did start out as a joke, and Van Sant knew that the film would be obliterated by both moviegoers and critics, but he didn’t care (at least until it was released). He saw the entire endeavor as a massive $60 million experiment, as he explained to Marc Maron during the WTF Podcast this week.

The idea for the remake actually came in response to the trend in the 90s for making sequels, or for remaking films or turning TV shows into movies and vice versa. “The joke about the executive was that they’d rather make a sequel than they would an original piece,” Van Sant told Maron. Executives at the time were searching for ways to continue stories that were already known in the public and they didn’t yet know how to do it (this was obviously before they discovered the value of comics). After Van Sant found some critical success with Drugstore Cowboy, he found that he suddenly had an audience with these studio executives. Studios started offering Van Sant access to their libraries of old movies to remake or scripts that had been unproduced.