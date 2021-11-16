Break out the pumpkin pasties and butterbeer, something wickedly wonderful this way comes. To help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Warner Bros. has announced a massive Harry Potter reunion special is coming to HBO Max (via The Wrap). Debuting at midnight on New Year’s Eve, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is billed to be an in-depth retrospective featuring never-before-seen footage, and best of all, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) will all be in attendance.

According to HBO’s description, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be an “enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.” However, there is always the hope Warner Bros. could announce new Harry Potter projects are in the works, such as a reboot Radcliffe recently joked about or perhaps even an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, called the special not merely retrospective, but a tribute to “everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon.”

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least. This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

In addition to the film’s “golden trio,” filmmaker Chris Columbus — the director behind the first two Harry Potter films — and over a dozen other main cast members will also make appearances on the special. Among those confirmed so far are Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart, though others are rumored to be coming.

Following its HBO Max premiere, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will also air on both TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022, just ahead of the theatrical release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment in the ongoing Fantastic Beasts prequel series.