No one expects the Fast and the Furious movies to be realistic.

That’s part of the fun. It’s a universe where the good guys are indestructible superheroes who are probably going to space and Vin Diesel could hold his own in a fight against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Sure, Jan. But Hobbs and Shaw, the franchise spin-off starring Johnson (Luke Hobbs) and Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), has finally gone too far. I can buy a car driving through three consecutive skyscrapers without stopping (though not literally; it’s an expensive car), but I can’t accept Statham and Vanessa Kirby being roughly the same age.

Jason Statham was born on July 26, 1967, making him 52 years old. Vanessa Kirby was born on April 18, 1988, making her 31 years old. He is [does complex math formula] older than his co-star, and yet, as pointed out by Mashable‘s Angie Han, Hobbs and Shaw “is a film that suggests Vanessa Kirby (b. 1988) and Jason Statham (b. 1967) were children at the same time.” Our own Vince Mancini noted it in his review, too, writing, “There are numerous references to, and even flashbacks of, Jason Statham (born 1967) and Vanessa Kirby’s (born 1988) characters ‘growing up together.’ Unlike The Rock’s constant dampness, there are no meta-jokes about it.” They’re not the only ones. From Slate: