Summer isn’t officially over yet, but the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, represents the last big heave of the summer before studios begin burning off lower budget films as we head into the dog days of August. Hobbs & Shaw did their August slot proud, kicking up around $60.8 million in proceeds. That’s comparable to other openings in the first weekend of August, like Rise of the Planet of the Apes ($54 million), The Bourne Ultimatum ($69 million), and Signs ($60 million). It’s perhaps not quite as big as Universal might have hoped, given the $200 million production price tag and the overall budget (including marketing) upwards of $360 million. The good news is, it’s in line to double that opening overseas ($120) for a $180 million worldwide bow, though — as Deadline notes — it’ll need to make around $600 million worldwide to break even. That’s definitely doable; the last Fast and Furious film, The Fate of the Furious, scored $1.2 billion worldwide, although Hobbs and Shaw opened considerably lower than Fate’s $97 million and the $147 million opening of Furious 7 in 2015.

Reviews were in line with the previous Fast and Furious entry, The Fate and the Furious (67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), although audiences weren’t quite as in love with it (an A- Cinemascore compared to the A of Fate). Whether it can parlay a good Cinemascore into long August legs remains to be seen, although competition for the rest of the month isn’t exactly fierce — the only direct competitor for the rest of August is probably Angel Has Fallen, another one of those Gerard Butler disaster films.

Its bigger competition may actually come from Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is playing similar to Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, a late July opening that saw only modest drops for weeks. OUATIH dropped only 51 percent in its second weekend, adding $20 million to bring its ten-day total to a tidy $79 million, meaning it will reach its $90 million production budget before its released overseas in a couple of weeks.