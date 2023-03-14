Maybe you are a fan of the long-running movie series Saw, but every time you watch any of the (very many, often boring) sequels, you think to yourself, “Huh, what if the stakes were a little bit higher? And also, what if they were German?” This is probably what the director of Holy Sh*t! thought when they came up with the idea for a bathroom-related escape room type of movie. Also, there is a cute little bunny in the mix. Happy Spring!

Holy Sh*t! brings the scariest place to life: a porta-potty in the middle of a construction site. Nothing good happens in those. That’s where Frank wakes up, trapped and alone with nothing but his thoughts and poop. A classic predicament. Our guy frantically finds a way to exit said potty before the detonation begins. Here is the somehow official synopsis:

Architect Frank (Thomas Niehaus) regains consciousness in a locked portable toilet on a construction site where a detonation is being prepared. As he desperately tries to find ways of escaping this prison before potentially being blown to smithereens, he realizes who has put him into this predicament: none other than the corrupt and lecherous mayor Horst (Gedeon Burkhard) who also has designs on Frank‘s pregnant girlfriend Marie (Olga von Luckwald). Now Frank has to do everything in his power to get out alive, save his Marie and expose Horst‘s delusional crimes.

Does this movie sound a little bit like a Jackass sketch gone wrong? Sure. Will there be a lot of poop jokes? You bet! But hey, they tried something new, and that’s better than most movies right now.

Holy Sh*t! will debut on SCREAMBOX, the streamer from Bloody Disgusting, on March 21st. Coincidentally, this man does scream in a box quite a few times in this trailer, which you can watch above. It sure does give a new meaning to potty training, am I right?!?!?!

