How Long Is The ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Movie?

If you’re considering checking out Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and wondering if you have time to squeeze it in between all your other weekend errands, we’ve got some good news: the movie’s runtime is just 107 minutes — or 1 hour and 47 minutes.

While that may sound like a lot of movie for a film based on a role-playing game, consider this: the average time it takes to play a game of D&D ranges from three to 72 hours — so consider yourselves lucky.

While the movie might not initially appeal to everyone, it’s already receiving a pretty positive response. In his review of the movie, UPROXX’s Mike Ryan called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves “lighthearted and fun.” Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds an 89 percent rating with critics — and rates even higher with audiences.

The official synopsis of the film — which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant — reads as follows: