How Long Is The New ‘The Little Mermaid’ Movie?

Gone are the days when you could pop into the movie theater for a quick afternoon showing of your favorite animated feature because now movies are big events that need to take up nearly half of your day and require a bathroom break. But it’s fun!

The latest blockbuster to make a splash on the big screen will be the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid which hits theaters just in time to make your Memorial Day weekend memorable. The original 1989 animated film clocked in at an hour and 25 minutes of singing, swimming, and dancing (both humans and fish alike) but the 2023 remake seems to have more of a story to tell.

This year’s Mermaid will run 2 hours and 15 minutes, according to the AMC website, meaning there is another full hour of aquatic adventures and evil sea witch shenanigans. It will be hard to time your bathroom breaks with all of that water imagery, so be prepared.

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as the protagonist who wishes to live above water, where there are people and, more importantly, an absence of sea wenches. The evil Ursula is played by Melissa McCarthy, while Eric will be portrayed by Jonah Hauer-King, which is a great name for a prince. Daveed Digs, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, and Jacob Tremblay also star.

You can catch The Little Mermaid in theaters on May 26th.