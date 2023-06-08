How Long Is The ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Movie?

The latest Transformers movie opens this weekend, and you might be asking yourself: what makes this movie different than the original ones? And the answer is simple: Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, and Pete Davidson all lend their voices to the iconic robot beasts, which already makes it more interesting than anything Michael Bay directed (don’t worry, he still has a production credit). But having Oscar winner Yeoh, Golden Globe winner Dinklage, and, well, Pete Davidson all in one movie will surely be the cinematic event of the season…at least before Barbie touches down next month).

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the latest installment in the long-running franchise based on the popular toy line. Though the initial series focused on Shia LeBeouf and Bumblebee, the latest installment is a prequel, which bridges the gap between 2018’s prequel Bumblebee and 2007’s Transformers. In typical action movie fashion, the movie clocks in at 2 hours and 16 minutes of pure robot adrenaline mixed in with some hard-hitting punches.

While it’s not the longest film in the franchise, it’s still a pretty long movie that will no doubt be action-packed. While early reviews are mixed, if you go in expecting some fun robotic action sequences overlayed with 1990s New York and don’t think about the logistics of space robots too hard, you’ll probably have a decent enough time.