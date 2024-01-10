After locking down a Golden Globes trophy for his performance in The Holdovers, Paul Giamatti showed that he’ll always be gracious to Howard Stern for giving his career a major boast.

Back in 1997, Giamatti, who was a little known actor at the time, landed the role of Stern’s obnoxious boss, Kenny “Pig Vomit” Rushton, in the biopic Private Parts. When asked if he’d ever work with the shock jock again, Giamatti didn’t hesitate to shout out Howard.

“In a heartbeat,” Giamatti responded. “I owe that man everything.”

During a recent episode of his radio show, Stern reacted to the Golden Globes shout-out, and he had nothing but appreciation for his time with Giamatti. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“Because I was new to film acting I didn’t even realize how good the guy was,” Stern said. “When I would watch [our] scenes back, I went ’Oh my God, look what he’s doing there. He’s so in the character and he’s so good.’” Stern continued, “he made my job easy.”

Co-host Robin Quivers, who also acted in the biopic, praised Giamatti for being “perfect.” While Stern has steered clear of film acting, he knows who he’s calling if he ever gets back in the game.

“He was just a wonderful moment in my life,” Stern said about Giamatti. “So, if I ever do another movie, boy I would want him in it.”

