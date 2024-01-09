It wasn’t long ago that Aaron Rodgers was a well-liked MVP-caliber quarterback who was in the running to host Jeopardy!. Now he’s injured, a “nitwit” vaccine skeptic, and he recently accused Jimmy Kimmel of palling around with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Kimmel addressed the baseless allegation during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, calling the quarterback a “hamster-brained man.” The late-night host said “Rodgers is too arrogant to know how ignorant he is. They let him host Jeopardy! for two weeks, now he knows everything.” He added, “I also want to say congratulations to Aaron Rodgers, who has done the impossible: He made the New York Jets look even worse.”

Kimmel’s friend Howard Stern also had some words for Rodgers (not for the first time) on The Howard Stern Show this week. “There was a rumor that I had to help Jimmy Kimmel get rid of any evidence that he was on Epstein Island,” he said during the broadcast. “What the f*ck is with Aaron Rodgers? What a f*cking vicious thing to say. You know what it is? When someone’s not witty and they’re in a feud with someone, nowadays what they do is they just make up sh*t about you. They make up a conspiracy theory. F*cking outrageous.”

After comparing the recently-unsealed Epstein documents to the disappointment of Geraldo Rivera’s Al Capone special, Stern returned to Rodgers. “Isn’t that the guy from the Jets who made all that money this year for not playing? What’s his beef with Jimmy?” he asked.

