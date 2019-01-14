Getty Image

Hugh Grant’s presence on Twitter generally arrives with a dignified, understated air. The A Very English Scandal star doesn’t get personal on the platform and often sticks with dropping links about the Brexit mess, appropriately, under the @HackedOffHugh handle. However, Grant made a very public plea following a weekend incident, in which a thief broke into his vehicle and made off with a script that was inside his bag. The Paddington 2 villain was as polite as he could possibly be while getting down to business.

“In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script,” Grant tweeted. “Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children’s medical cards.” Grant then provided an address for his production company, Coach Films, while hoping that the thief (or anyone who knows him) would consider doing him a retroactive solid by returning the script.

Grant didn’t disclose what script went missing from his car, though it could be for Toff Guys, a movie that he’s currently filming with Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam. Or perhaps it’s from The Undoing, an upcoming David E. Kelley TV series that co-stars Nicole Kidman and Donald Sutherland. Of course, the dilemma illustrates why studios are taking such great pains lately to avoid script disclosures with self-destructing iPad content and invisible ink, etc.

Despite Grant’s plight, jokes happened, including the fingering of a certain bear.

I'm sorry. I've had very bad writer's block. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 13, 2019

Romcom scripts are popular with criminals. — Brendan Maguire (@Sonofcondorman) January 13, 2019

That bloody bear…. pic.twitter.com/JPByxxxOOX — Halksmush Number Two (@JurgenKloppDog) January 13, 2019

Still, some were sympathetic to Grant and hope the situation rights itself soon. Even Daniel Cleaver deserves some empathy, right? Fingers crossed that the script surfaces in Grant’s hands, as if by magic.

Keep an eye on ebay for the script. So sorry this happened to you. I hope the new project will be equally as brilliant as A Very English Scandal is. — dizzheart (@dizzheart) January 13, 2019