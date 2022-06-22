The last time we saw good ol’ Indiana Jones, some 14 years back, not everyone left happy. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was generally seen as a stepdown from the original three entries, to put it mildly. (Though it might age well.) Perhaps that’s why, with the next one, whose star is about to turn 80, one of the film’s producers is going perhaps a bit overboard in getting people amped up.

Frank Marshall, who produced the 1981 original and Skulls, spoke to the Motion Picture Academy’s site A.frame, and he seemed to be aware that the franchise’s fans need some reassuring that things will be better this time, albeit without offering any specifics.

“It’s a great story, it’s a great character, and I think you’re going to be very happy with this movie,” Marshall said. “It’s everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie.”

Maybe he’s right and this is a return to the glory of days of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, from 33 years ago. If that’s true, then they did it without Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair for the first time in the series (though he remains a producer). And if it succeeds, it did so after surviving some hiccups and some delays.

As of now very little it known about what Indy 5 even is. The plot is being kept close to the vest, and it’s not clear what its cast — including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Boyd Holbrook — will be doing. All that’s been seen is a dark picture of Ford with a whip.

The fifth Indiana Jones romp, which wrapped principal photography in February, is due in theaters on June 30, 2023.

