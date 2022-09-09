Some good news, and some maybe bad news. A sequel to the Pixar hit Inside Out will reportedly be announced at this year’s D23 Expo, but the movie might be missing two voices from the original film. According to Matthew Belloni’s Puck newsletter, Amy Poehler will be returning as the voice of Joy, but she won’t be flanked by Mindy Kaling or Bill Hader. In what Belloni claims is an increasing trend at Disney, Kaling and Hader were reportedly offered very low-ball salaries and decided to take a pass.

Via Vulture:

Per Belloni’s sources, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader will not be returning to voice Disgust and Fear, respectively, because they were offered just 2 percent the salary of Amy Poehler, who is returning as lead character Joy. Apparently, Poehler was offered $5 million “plus additional fees and bonuses,” while the rest of the main cast was offered just $100,000, no bonuses.

Disney reportedly tried to offer Kaling and Hader higher salaries, but the two of them still passed. Both are busy with their own projects, which could also be a factor, but Belloni writes that problems with voice actor pay became especially prominent with this year’s Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers movie. Belloni says the offers were “laughably low” and that stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg only agreed to provide their voices as a favor to director Akiva Schafer.

Maybe the new Inside Out movie can help navigate the complex emotions this information is causing.

