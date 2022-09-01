Pete Davidson isn’t the only former-SNL cast member with BDE. On her Broad Ideas podcast, The O.C. favorite Rachel Bilson was asked by 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman about the thing she misses the most about her relationship with Emmy-nominated Barry actor Bill Hader (they dated for an unspecified amount of time). “His big d*ck,” she replied. Good for him, good for her, good for Lindsey Buckingham.

Bilson previously described the breakup as being “probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than childbirth,” a comment she now takes back. “I said it was during a time where you could not leave your house,” she said on a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, referring to the pandemic. “You had to sit in whatever it was that you were going through. So, I had to deal with this, I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid.” She added, “Like all of these things — that time having to force facing all of your sh*t. [That’s what I was saying] was harder than childbirth.”

“Is there anything more painful? F*ck no,” she shared. “Maybe kidney stones—definitely a close second. But like, no, I didn’t say that. All breakups are hard. Especially when you’re in something that you’re really into and things happen. You know, things change. There was a pandemic. There were so many things going on. So, it was a hard time.”

When asked by Call Her Daddy‘s Alex Cooper whether she’s currently single, Bilson responded, “I am not.” She declined to get into her specifics about her partner, but she did answer a pair of questions from the host: “Is he bringing you coffee in the morning? Is he bringing you missionary?” Bilson’s answer: “F*ck yeah.” Again, good for her.

(Via E! Online and People)