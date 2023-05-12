Back in April, Jamie Foxx suffered a “medical complication” that required the actor to be hospitalized. At the time, his daughter Corinne Foxx said the actor was “on his way to recovery,” but then weeks went by with little in the way of updates. In early May, it was reported that the actor was still hospitalized and that he’ll be replaced by Nick Cannon as the host of Beat Shazam.

That report kicked off a whirlwind of rumors about Foxx’s health, which reached a crescendo this week as speculation ran wild on social media that the actor is on his deathbed. Fortunately, that’s not the case. Foxx’s daughter took to Instagram on Friday to set the record straight with a very surprising update.

Via TMZ:

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Corinne ended the Instagram Story with a promise of future updates. “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” she wrote.

Setting aside the online rumors, Corinne’s update jibes with what the family has been saying all along: Foxx is in recovery. It also corroborates Kevin Hart’s update from last week when he shared that the actor is “getting better.”

“Everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy — all that stuff is seen and felt,” Hart said and Foxx later confirmed with an Instagram post.

