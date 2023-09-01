Is ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Based On A True Story?

While Martin Scorsese has done a few fictional tales ( who could forget Hugo) he’s back in the genre he knows best: crime dramas based on real-life stories. The director is once again teaming up with his partner in crime, Leonardo Dicaprio, for the long-awaited adaption of David Grann’s nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

The upcoming film will have an impressively long runtime (longer than our boy Oppenheimer!) and stars DiCaprio alongside the stacked cast of Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemmons, Tattoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a very real story, based on the 1921 murders of Osage members Anna Brown and Charles Whitehorn, which then caused a chain of events that took the lives of over two dozen people, known as the “Reign of Terror.” A young woman named Molly Burkhart brought the case to the Bureau of Investigation, which then became the FBI, led by Director J. Edgar Hoover. The Osage murders became the FBI’s first major homicide investigation.

Scorsese’s movie centers on Burkhart and her family and husband Ernest (DiCaprio) and FBI agent Tom White (Plemmons) as he investigates the mysteries surrounding the community and the family. The director reportedly worked with Osage historians in order to accurately tell the story, and changed the focus of the film from an FBI origin story to the experiences of the Osage people. As the story unfolds, the secrets of Ernest and his uncle William Hale (De Niro) are revealed, which causes a chain reaction in the community.

Killers of the Flower Moon hits theaters on October 20th, before heading to AppleTV+ at a later date.

(Via EW)