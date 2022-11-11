Is There An End Credit Scene For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’

(No Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot spoilers will be found below.)

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler had the unenviable task of striking the right tone while lining up the succession plan for King T’Challa. In the process, a silent introduction paid incredible (and emotional) tribute to Boseman, who will forever be missed in this franchise and the world at large. As well, Kevin Feige would like more Black Panther movies in the future, but the relatively somber occasion may have caused Marvel Studios to deviate a bit from the usual MCU routine.

With that said, is there a Black Panther end-credit scene? Well, sort of. Generally speaking, the MCU films feature a pair of such scenes, including both a mid-credits and a post-credits scene. These also usually drop hints towards the next installment(s) on the way for audiences, since everything is so linked up in the MCU. However, this particular sequel only contains a mid-credits scene without a followup. In other words, if your bladder can’t take any more waiting, feel free to head on out once that first scene rolls. Do stick around for the mid-credits scene, though, because it’s important one for the future.

Following Black Panther 2, we can look forward to Phase 5’s launch with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is scheduled to arrive on February 17, 2023. From there, we’ll see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Captain America: New World Order, along with Thunderbolts, starring Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and god only knows who else that Countess Valentina rounded up on her ambiguously-intended team. The MCU, it simply will not stop.